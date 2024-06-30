Hamas condemns assassination of Al-Quds Brigades commander in Tulkarm

Hamas issued a statement on Sunday afternoon hours after Saeed Al-Jaber lost his life in an Israeli missile attack on his home in the Manshiya neighborhood of the Nour Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm. He was the commander of the Nour Shams Camp battalion of the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of Palestine’s Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement.

Hamas said that “the blood of the martyrs will not be in vain”, but it will intensify the resistance which will continue until “the full expulsion of the aggressors and the end of aggression against the Palestinian nation.”

The movement called on all resistance groups to escalate fighting with “the fascist enemy” and respond to acts of aggression by “the enemy and settlers”.

At least five people, including children, were also injured in the Israeli strike in Tulkarm.

The regime’s forces and settlers have escalated daily attacks against Palestinians in different parts of the occupied West Bank amid the ongoing war on Gaza, which began on October 7.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least 554 Palestinians have been killed in such attacks since then.

