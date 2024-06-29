Iran's HR chief: US only makes gesture of supporting human rights

Referring to US crime on three levels of terror, sanctions, and crimes against humanity, Gharibabadi said on on Saturday that the US has committed crimes against the Iranian nation, its people, and other nations.

The US has a completely political view of human rights and does not believe in them, he said.

For example, the United States has not joined the "Convention on the Rights of the Child" for unrealistic reasons, he stressed.

Another reason for the politicization of human rights is the US' indifference to the Zionist regime's crimes in Gaza, he noted.

Although many countries and institutions reacted to the Zionist regime's crimes in Gaza, the US did not issue the simplest statement, and on the contrary, provided enormous logistical and intelligence support to commit these crimes, Gharibabadi said.

The US invasion of some countries such as Iraq and Afghanistan, which led to the deaths of millions of people in these countries, is another sign of the politicization of human rights, as well as economic sanctions, among other things, he said.

Now the US has imposed economic sanctions on 25 countries, which is against the principles of international humanitarian law, he reiterated.

US economic sanctions, especially when they are extraterritorial, are against the principles of international humanitarian law, he said.

Economic sanctions in Iraq led to the death of 500,000 children in this country.

This is while the US reacts to an unimportant incident in other countries and issues a statement, he noted.

9376**9417