Resistance Front ready more than ever to counter Israel's aggression

Israel’s Western supporters are directly responsible for the occurrence of another crisis in the region, Bagheri wrote on his page on X on Saturday.

Bagheri made the remarks while commenting on the Zionist regime’s threats against Lebanon.

The acting foreign minister wrote that he had held phone talks during the past 24 hours with his counterparts from Russia, Cyprus, Germany, and Saudi Arabia, as well as the United Nations chief and the European Union’s top representative, on the necessity of taking an urgent and effective measure in the international community to cease the occupying regime’s crimes in Palestine.

The talks also expressed concerns over the escalation of tensions in the region, Bagheri underlined.

The Islamic Republic of Iran believes that the disastrous impacts of possible expansion of tension and conflicts in the region are a result of the irresponsibility of the supporters of the regime in the US and the West, he stressed.

Earlier on Friday, the war minister of Israel Yoav Gallant had said the regime does not seek war with Lebanon’s Hezbollah as Tel Aviv prefers a diplomatic solution.

Gallant made such remarks while Israeli media reported that the Gaza War that started in October 2023 has cost the occupying regime a lot in all areas, particularly in the economy.

