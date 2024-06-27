Hezbollah chief calls Iran steadfast in facing all challenges

Nasrallah addressed a mass gathering of Iranians who had attended a ceremony on the 40th day of the martyrdom of late Raisi and his accompanying officials at the Grand Mosalla mosque of Tehran on Thursday.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian were martyred in a helicopter crash on May 19.

Nasrallah said that the system of the Islamic Republic does not merely belong to the nation of Iran.

The system will protect all the nations of the region from tyrants, colonialists, and arrogant powers, he added.

He paid respect to Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, adding that their martyrdom inspired the Resistance Axis in the region.

Hezbollah's leader hailed Iran as the country that could tackle with the issues following the demise of the Iranian president.

At the time, the enemies were looking for some moments to design a plot, he said, adding that the prudence of the Iranians foiled the foes' schemes.

Millions of people took part in the funeral ceremonies of the martyrs who lost their lives on the path of serving the Iranian nation, he underlined.

Supreme Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has said that the mass participation in funeral processions of Martyr president Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage showed to the world that the Iranian people are loyal to those who adhere to the slogans of the Islamic Revolution.

