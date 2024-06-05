Iran pledges to pursue agreements of late President Raisi with Azerbaijani counterpart

In a phone conversation on Wednesday, Mokhber and the president of Azerbaijan discussed issues of bilateral importance.

President Aliyev said that the martyrdom of President Raisi was a big loss not only for Iran but also for all Muslim nations.

He said that he and President Raisi had agreed about the reopening of Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran which will take place soon.

The Azerbaijani president stressed that he will remain committed to regional cooperation and preventing the presence of alien countries in the region.

Iran’s acting president, in the meantime, stressed that the late President Raisi believed that religious and heart bonds between the people of Iran and Azerbaijan are unbreakable.

Mokhber underscored that peace and security in the region have to be fulfilled through cooperation among regional countries, echoing comments by President Raisi who said that the Zionist regime is actually part of the NATO and the footstep of such aliens in the region would cause insecurity in the Caucasus.

9341**2050