Iran, Russia sign MoU on energy cooperation

In the last days of the 13th government, the Ministry of Oil managed to sign a memorandum of understanding with Russia to make Iran the gas hub of the region; an action that is in line with the fulfillment of the promise of the martyred president.

According to this report, today, a memorandum of understanding was signed in Tehran between the special representative of the Russian Federation and Iran's oil minister with the aim of developing and strengthening the cooperation of the two countries in the field of gas, according to which the export of Russian gas to Iran is to be carried out.

Meantime, Iran's Acting President Mohammad Mokhber emphasized that the signing of the strategic MoU for the transfer of gas from Russia to Iran is very important for the two countries and the region, and said that Tehran-Moscow's firm determination in line with the improvement of relations has an important message for the world and the path of gas cooperation has begun between the two countries will lead to greater understandings and contracts.

Mokhber today in a meeting with Alexey Miller, CEO of Gazprom and special representative of the President of the Russian Federation, stated that the signing of the MoU on the export of Russian gas to Iran is very important for improving the security and economy of the region.

He emphasized faster north-south corridor and the Rasht-Bandar Abbas railway line to connect the countries of the region to this corridor.

