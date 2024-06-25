Jun 25, 2024, 9:48 PM
Hezbollah attacks Zionist bases

Jun 25, 2024, 9:48 PM
Tehran, IRNA - Lebanon's Hezbollah targeted the bases of the Zionist regime in several attacks.

Lebanon's Hezbollah announced in a statement that in order to support the people of Gaza and support the The Palestinian resistance, as well as in response to the Zionist regime's encroachment on the Bekaa region, it has targeted the headquarters of Israeli army's 91st Brigade in the "Nahl Ghirshum" area with a number of suicide drones.

In this drone attack, the location of the Zionist soldiers was targeted and a number of Zionist soldiers were injured and their headquarters was set on fire.

Hezbollah announced in another statement that "our Mujahideen targeted the Zionist base of "Bayaz Belida" with rocket attacks at 15:10 in the afternoon".

The Lebanese Islamic Resistance also announced the attack on the Zionist base "Barke Risha".

