Jun 24, 2024, 11:11 AM
Iran condemns terrorist attacks on Russia’s Dagestan

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman has condemned terrorist attacks on two cities of Russia’s Republic of Dagestan which killed and wounded more than a dozen people.

In a statement on Monday, Nasser Kanaani expressed sympathy with the Russian nation and government, especially the families of the victims, over the terrorist attacks in Makhachkala and Derbend in Dagestan.

Kanaani said any type of terrorism is a threat to human society and international security.

The spokesman further urged world society to be serious in countering terrorism and take effective effort to fight the phenomenon.

On Sunday, several gunmen fired on some places of religious worship, killed at least 15 and wounded some others.

