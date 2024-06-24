Jun 24, 2024, 9:40 AM
Hezbollah targets Israel’s al-Motellah base

Hezbollah targets Israel’s al-Motellah base

Tehran, IRNA – Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement says it has targeted the Israeli regime’s al-Motellah base in northern occupied Palestine.

Hezbollah’s anti-armor missile hit an Israeli target and killed or wounded all in a military vehicle, Palestinian news agency Samaa reported on Sunday, citing a Hezbollah statement.

The Zionist regime’s news outlets also confirmed the attack as they reported the occurrence of a complicated and dangerous security incident in the Motellah settlement.

The news outlets reported that five Israeli forces were seriously wounded.

Hezbollah’s attack on al-Motellah occurred while Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu was speaking at a press conference.

In a related development, Al Mayadeen reported on Monday that the Israeli regime’s fighter jets have bombarded Khiam city in southern Lebanon.

The news TV channel says no possible casualties have been reported yet.

According to reports, the strike was carried out after Hezbollah launched the missile attack on the Zionist regime’s military base.

Regional resistance groups, including Hezbollah, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq and Yemen’s Ansarullah, have declared that they will continue their attacks on the Israeli military bases in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza since the start of the Israeli regime's genocidal war in the enclave last October.

