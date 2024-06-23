Jun 23, 2024, 8:03 PM
News ID: 85518134
T T
0 Persons
journalistحمیدرضا جوادی

Tags

Dossier

Hezbollah hits Israeli military barracks with drones

Jun 23, 2024, 8:03 PM
News ID: 85518134
Hezbollah hits Israeli military barracks with drones

Tehran, IRNA - Lebanon's resistance movement Hezbollah has launched several explosive-laden drones at Israeli military positions in northern occupied territories, wounding a number of Israeli soldiers.

The Israeli media reports said on Sunday that a Hezbollah drone had hit a gathering of Israeli troops in Eilat in northern occupied Palestine.

Hezbollah said in a statement that it had targeted the command headquarters of the Al-Sahl Battalion in the Beit Hillel barracks with a suicide drone.

The group said the operation was in response to the Israeli regime's assassination of resistance fighters and also carried out in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

Hezbollah said several Israeli troops were killed or wounded in the drone strike.

Sunday’s drone strikes by Hezbollah came amid fears of a wider conflict between the Israeli regime and the Lebanese resistance movement.

The two sides have been trading fire almost every day since the Israeli regime launched a war of aggression against Gaza more than eight months ago.

4353**2050

0 Persons
journalistحمیدرضا جوادی

Tags

Dossier

Your Comment

You are replying to: .