Hezbollah hits Israeli military barracks with drones

The Israeli media reports said on Sunday that a Hezbollah drone had hit a gathering of Israeli troops in Eilat in northern occupied Palestine.

Hezbollah said in a statement that it had targeted the command headquarters of the Al-Sahl Battalion in the Beit Hillel barracks with a suicide drone.

The group said the operation was in response to the Israeli regime's assassination of resistance fighters and also carried out in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

Hezbollah said several Israeli troops were killed or wounded in the drone strike.

Sunday’s drone strikes by Hezbollah came amid fears of a wider conflict between the Israeli regime and the Lebanese resistance movement.

The two sides have been trading fire almost every day since the Israeli regime launched a war of aggression against Gaza more than eight months ago.

