Iran calls for electricity swap among regional countries

The Iranian energy minister pointed out that connecting the electricity grid of Uzbekistan to Turkmenistan and then Iran will enable the exchange of electricity for the countries of the region, especially during the peak consumption period of summer and winter.

On Thursday, on the sidelines of the fourth meeting of the energy ministers of the member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, in a meeting with Mahmoud Jurabek, the Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan, Mehrabian expressed his readiness to expand cooperation between the two countries, while thanking the president of that country for his efforts in bilateral cooperation in the field of energy.

He voiced the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to develop cooperation, especially in the field of exporting technical and engineering services, as well as supplying energy field equipment to Uzbekistan.

Stating that Uzbekistan has a growing economy, the Mehrabian mentioned energy as the most important issue of development in this country.

Referring to the capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the production, transmission and distribution of electricity, Mehrabian pointed out that factories manufacturing equipment in the Islamic Republic of Iran are ready to cooperate with Uzbekistan at a competitive price.

"If Uzbekistan's electricity grid is connected to Turkmenistan's electricity grid, it will be possible to exchange electricity with Uzbekistan and manage peak consumption in summer and winter," he added.

2050