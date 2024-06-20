US using floating pier near Gaza as military base: Ansarullah

According to the Yemeni Al-Masirah TV network, Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi, the leader of the Yemeni Houthi movement, stated in a weekly speech that the United States is resorting to deception. He said that Washington set up a naval dock in Gaza, claiming concern for the humanitarian situation, but is actually using it as a military base to occupy the region and support the "Zionist enemy."

Al-Houthi asserted that the US describes "occupation as liberation and support for genocide and massacre as assistance." He emphasized that the floating pier does not actually play any role in providing aid or meeting the needs of people in the Gaza Strip, and that the US moved the pier to the Israeli-occupied port of Ashdod amid an intensifying famine in Gaza.

The Americans are openly supporting the Israeli enemy, he said, adding that bombs and logistics are being shipped to the occupiers to be used in killing the Palestinian people.

He pointed out that the US is preparing to dispatch 50 F-15 fighter jets to support the occupying regime in order to bolster its capability to commit genocide in Gaza.

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has announced that due to the high waves, the floating dock set up on the coast of Gaza will be transferred to the southern port of Ashdod. The Lebanese Al Mayadeen TV channel quoted Israeli media outlets as reporting that US destroyers have already docked in Ashdod.

The floating pier, which was heavily promoted, has turned into a major failure for President Joe Biden's administration.

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas announced that Washington’s objective in creating the floating dock is to deceive the world's public opinion and to cover up its military support for the Zionist regime during the war on Gaza.

