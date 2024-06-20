‘Crimes, aggression should be made costly for Zionist regime’

Bagheri Kani made the remarks while meeting with Ismail Haniyeh, political bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas in the Qatari capital Doha, IRNA reported on Thursday.

During the meeting, the top Iranian diplomat praised the Palestinian nation for their heroic resistance and elaborated on the Islamic Republic’s moves toward supporting the resistance in different arenas.

For his part, Haniyeh thanked the support extended by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and the Iranian nation and government to the Palestinian resistance.

Despite the Zionist regime’s continued genocidal acts and its brutal crimes against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip over the past 8 months, the Palestinian nation keep putting stiff resistance and stand firmly against the aggression, the Hamas official said.

He added that political conditions in Israel, international and regional situation, changing public opinion in the West, especially in the US against the Israeli crimes as well as developments in Lebanon and Yemen indicate the impossibility for the region to return to period before the Al Aqsa Storm operation.

Haniyeh also talked about the Hamas’ principled stance on the presented proposals for the end of the Gaza war, saying the Palestinian resistance movement welcomes any initiative which would serve the interest of all Palestinians.



