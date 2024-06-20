Top Iranian, Qatari diplomats hold talks in Doha

During their meeting on Thursday, the two top diplomats described the bilateral relations between Iran and Qatar as “excellent.

On regional issues, Bagheri Kani said that all potential should be used to halt the Israeli genocide in Gaza and support the oppressed Palestinians.

He went on to say that the Islamic Republic will undoubtedly follow its policy on strengthening ties with neighbors in line with the priority set by late former President Ebrahim Raisi.

President Raisi and his entourage including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian died in a helicopter crash in northwest of Iran on May 19.

Jassim Al Thani, in the meeting, once again expressed sympathy over the martyrdom of President Raisi, expressing hope that the Iranian nation will eventually pass the current conditions as the snap election is nearing.

He also hoped the two countries would boost their cooperation further.

The Qatari minister also touched on Gaza and said the situation there remained critical, then he called for continuation of consultations between Doha and Tehran to help ensure regional stability and security.

Bagheri Kani arrived in the Qatari capital on Wednesday afternoon (June 19).

