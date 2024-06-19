Hamas can't be eliminated: Zionist army spox

According to IRNA, citing the Palestinian Samaa news agency, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari revealed on Wednesday that Hamas will remain if the Zionist political leadership does not find an alternative to the resistance group.

He admitted that Hamas is a party and an idea that is in the hearts of the people, and anyone who thinks we can eradicate it from the hearts of the people is wrong.

"To say that we are going to make Hamas disappear is to throw sand in people's eyes. If we don't provide an alternative, in the end, we will have Hamas," Hagari told Israel's Channel 13 broadcaster, adding that “"Hamas is an ideology, we cannot eliminate an ideology."

His comments were quickly rebuffed by the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose far-right cabinet has stated the Gaza war will not end until Hamas is defeated.

But in a separate statement on the social, the Zionist military clarified that Hagari had addressed Hamas "as an ideology... and his statements were clear and explicit". "Any other claim is taking the statement out of context."

Hagari remarks are in line with analysts and independent media outlets that have repeatedly said that the Zionist regime has completely failed in the Gaza war that it launched under the pretext of eliminating Hamas.

However, after over eight months into genocidal onslaught on Gaza, the regime has failed to achieve its goal and has only brought death and destruction to the people of the costal strip.

4399