Putin’s aide, Azerbaijan’s deputy PM to attend rail inauguration in north Iran

The ceremony will be held in the presence of Iran’s acting President Mohammad Mokhber, Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash, Special Aide to the President of Russia Shahin Mustafayev, and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Igor Babushkin.

The rail route will connect the central parts of Gilan province to the port of Anzali in the same northern province, which is of great importance in terms of trade with regional and European states.

Connecting the city of Rasht to the Caspian Sea, the 37 km long Rasht-Astara Railway had been constructed with a budget of over 30 trillion rials (US $712.8).

The rail project is the final section of the sea-to-sea corridor. It connects Iran’s southern ports to its northern ports in Gilan province, facilitating the exchange of commodities through Iran to regional states.

