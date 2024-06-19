Russian president makes landmark visit to North Korea

According to IRNA's Wednesday morning report, citing the Russina news agency, Putin's trip to North Korea has a tight schedule and the main part of it will be held Wednesday, including negotiations in various formats as well as official and unofficial meetings between the Russian President and the North Korean leader.

Upon his arrival in Pyongyang, Putin was warmly welcomed by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The Russian President is accompanied on this trip by several top officials, including Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrey Belusov, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, and Head of the Ministry of Natural Resources Alexander Kozlov.

This is Putin’s first visit to North Korea in about two decades and some 9 months after he met with Kim during his trip to Russia’s Far East.

Putin's visit comes at a time when Russia and North Korea are under severe Western sanctions and the warming of their relations has caused concern in Europe and the United States.

The West claims that North Korea provided weapons to Russia to used them in the war against Ukraine, an accusation both Moscow and Pyongyang deny. However, Putin said in comments that appeared in its state media hours before he landed in Py9ongyang that he appreciates North Korea’s firm support for his military actions in Ukraine.

4399