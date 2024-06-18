Two killed in earthquake in northeast Iran

Ali Moniri, the head of the provincial office of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) said that the quake occurred at 13:24 local time (9:54 GMT) on Tuesday at the depth of six kilometers underground.

The two fatalities were caused by the collapse of the facade of the buildings, the official said.

He added that two families have been trapped under the rubble in a village located at the epicenter of the quake.

Two teams comprising of 25 rescuers have been dispatched to the scene of the incident, according to the official.

