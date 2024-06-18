Israeli conflict with Hezbollah may lead to Iran’s response: US

Amos J. Hochstein, Special Presidential Coordinator for Global Infrastructure and Energy Security, warned that the Israeli regime will not be able to counter a potential Iranian retaliatory attack, Zionist newspaper Haaretz reported.

The Time of Israel also reported that the senior Biden adviser met with Israel’s war leadership on Monday in an attempt to avoid further escalation between the Zionist regime and the Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Hochstein had a series of meetings with Zionist officials such as prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his war minister Yoav Gallant to discuss developments at the borders of occupied Palestine and Lebanon.

The Zionist newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth also reported that the eight months of confrontation between the regime and Hezbollah has now turned into a major threat to Tel Aviv.

Since the onset of the Israeli onslaught on Gaza, Hezbollah has targeted numerous military positions of the regime in northern occupied territories to show support for the Palestinian people and resistance movement. The attacks by Hezbollah have caused fear among the Zionist settlers and tens of thousands of Zionists have left their settlements near the Lebanese border.

