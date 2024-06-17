Israel admits more than 5k rockets fired from Lebanon to occupied Palestine

"We will try to return the Israelis to the north, and this is non-negotiable," Turkish media Anadolu Agency quoted Hagari as saying.

Hezbollah has intensified its attacks against Israel, he added.

Hezbollah's increasing attacks may result in escalation of tensions on a wider scale, and may have devastating consequences for Lebanon and the region, he further stated.

Over the past few months, Hezbollah has targeted the military positions of the regime in retaliation for the war and genocide of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

