IRGC chief meets family of late Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian

Genius, political knowledge, and diplomatic skills were the characteristics of martyr Amirabdollahian, Salami said.

He was well aware of classical and conventional diplomacy as well as resistance diplomacy, he added.

“Even our enemies believed in the sincerity of martyr Amirabdollahian,” he said, adding that his words were effective.

Salami described Amirabdollahian as a very brave diplomat who would go to countries like Lebanon and Syria without fearing anything.

Raisi, the eighth president of Iran, was martyred after a helicopter carrying him and his companions including Amirabdollahian crashed in the Varzaqan region in the northwestern Iranian province of East Azerbaijan on May 19.

9376**4354