Al-Qassam Brigades urges Hajj pilgrims to pray for Gaza

Tehran, IRNA – The spokesman of the Izz ad-Din Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, has asked the pilgrims of the Hajj pilgrimage to pray for the Gaza Strip and the people of Palestine.

According to the Palestinian Sama news agency, Al-Qassam Brigades’ spokesman Abu Ubaida asked the pilgrims of the Hajj to make special prayers for their brothers in Gaza and Palestine and to remember Gaza and its patient and steadfast people during the pilgrimage rituals in these great and blessed moments.

The spokesman also emphasized that while the pilgrims are busy performing the Hajj rituals, Palestinians, on behalf of the great Muslim Ummah, are busy performing the duty of jihad against the enemies of God.

Abu Ubaida went on to say that Operation Al-Aqsa Storm was organized to pave the ground for defending the third holiest site for Muslims and that the pilgrimage rituals provide an opportunity to remind two billion Muslims of the reality of the war against the Zionist enemy that desecrates the Holy Quds and is constantly spreading corruption and promoting Judaization of Palestine.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in his message to the Hajj pilgrims stressed that this year's disavowal of polytheists must expand beyond the time and place of Hajj to all Muslim countries and cities worldwide.

