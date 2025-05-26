President Pezeshkian officially welcomes Pakistani prime minister

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian officially welcomed Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Tehran on Monday.

The welcoming ceremony took place at the Sa’adabad Cultural and Historical Complex on Monday evening, shortly after Prime Minister Sharif arrived in Tehran for talks with senior Iranian officials.

During the event, Pezeshkian and Sharif observed the ceremonial unit after the national anthems of Iran and Pakistan were played. They then introduced their accompanying high-ranking delegations to each other.

Following the official ceremony, they began bilateral talks.

Earlier in the day, upon his arrival at Tehran’s Mehrabad International Airport, Sharif was greeted by Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni.

This marks Sharif’s second official visit to Tehran within the past year.

Pakistani Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir is accompanying the prime minister on this trip.

2050**4353