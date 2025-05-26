Guardian Council approves Iran’s membership in Asia-Pacific Accreditation Cooperation

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Guardian Council has endorsed a bill approving Iran’s membership in the Asia-Pacific Accreditation Cooperation (APAC).

In a post on his X account on Monday, Hadi Tahan Nazif, spokesperson for the Guardian Council, said the council had reviewed the legislation and confirmed its compliance with both Islamic principles and the Iranian Constitution.

The bill, passed by Parliament on April 16, grants the government permission to join APAC under the terms of its charter, including payment of membership fees. Additionally, the government is authorized to appoint or adjust the executive body overseeing Iran’s participation in the organization.

The approval of this bill is an important step in Iran’s efforts to strengthen its ties with regional organizations and enhance its role in global accreditation and standardization processes.

APAC was established in 2019 following a merger of two regional organizations, the Asia-Pacific Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (APLAC) and the Pacific Accreditation Cooperation (PAC). The organization is focused on promoting mutual recognition of conformity assessments, which helps facilitate trade and enhances trust in the products and services of member states.

