Jun 15, 2024, 12:36 PM
Hezbollah says destroys part of Israel’s Meron air base

Jun 15, 2024, 12:36 PM
Tehran, IRNA – Lebanon’s Hezbollah has announced it annihilated part of Israel’s Meron air control base in the north of occupied Palestine through guided missiles.

Islamic Resistance’s fighters made the move to support Palestinian people and to respond to the Zionist regime’s attack on Jouya in southern Lebanon, IRNA reported from Hezbollah’s statement on Saturday.

From the start of the Al Aqsa Storm operation against the Israeli regime in October 2023, Hezbollah began broad operation against the occupying regime in northern occupied Palestine.

Hezbollah’s state-of-the-art equipment and its precision weaponry have terrified the occupiers.

Since the onset of war in Gaza, more than 37,000 people, mostly women and children, have been killed in the enclave.

