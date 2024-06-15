Hezbollah rockets damaged 35% of Israeli settlements in Metula town: Mayor

The Israeli regime’s Channel 12 quoted the mayor as saying that more than 190 houses in this settlement, that is, about 35% of its houses, were damaged in Hezbollah’s missile attacks.

He said that the Zionist regime’s cabinet has lost the northern region and apparently does not care about it.

Hezbollah’s missiles have caused heavy damage to the infrastructure, electricity network and agricultural lands of Metula town, he added.

Meanwhile, The Zionist Army Radio announced that Lebanon’s Hezbollah fired more than 60 rockets into occupied Palestine on Friday.

Earlier, Hebrew sources reported a massive fire in the Baram area in northern occupied Palestine following Hezbollah’s rocket attacks and the efforts of four firefighting teams to control the fire.

