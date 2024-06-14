Informed source: Three MKO terrorists arrested in Paris

Speaking to IRNA, an informed source revealed new details about the attack by the French police on the MKO terrorist group base in Paris.

According to the source, the building targeted by the French police on Wednesday included the secret intelligence headquarters of the MKO, the telephone spying department, and one of the group’s television studios.

During the raid, technical equipment such as termination devices and important archival documents belonging to the MKO terrorist group were discovered, the source said.

The French police confiscated all documents and systems from this headquarters. Additionally, three members of the group were arrested and some weapons were found.

Referring to a recent trial session of the MKO, the source emphasized the role of MKO television in inciting its audience to carry out terrorist and violent acts against Iranians.

