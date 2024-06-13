Iran's Space Industry Soars with Four New Satellites and a Transfer Block

Tolou-3: A high-resolution Earth observation satellite with imaging accuracy of 5 meters panchromatic and 10 meters multispectral. Weighing over 100 kilograms, it is designed for environmental monitoring, disaster management, and urban planning.



Nahid-2: A telecommunications satellite featuring orbital transfer using chemical propulsion and attitude control with hot gas propulsion. It has a 2-year operational lifespan, independent radio positioning without GPS, and improved pointing accuracy of 1 to 3 degrees. It supports 254 users, tests simultaneous telephone communication via the KU band, measures radiation, and ensures secure communication between tracking devices and the mission control center.



Koosar: The first Iranian satellite with a medium resolution of 3.45 meters GSD, making it the most advanced satellite in Iran as of 2021. Its mission focuses on precision agriculture and mapping.



Hodhod: A private sector satellite designed for Internet of Things (IoT) applications, supporting connectivity for smart devices and systems.





Saman Orbital Transfer Block: It is a system designed to place satellites in higher orbits, reducing costs and avoiding the need for large launch vehicles with high fuel consumption. Iran is now on the brink of launching this transfer block.

These developments mark a robust push towards achieving Iran's ambitious space goals.

