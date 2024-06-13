Hezbollah turns Israel into shooting range: Ex-Zionist commander

According to a Zionist media cited by the Al-Mayadeen news network, Gadi Shamni, a retired general while referring to the chaotic situation of the regime amid its growing conflict with Hezbollah said the war of attrition is the one that has no end.

Shamni’s remarks echoed Israel’s Haaretz newspaper that also reported the terrible, rapid and unprecedented collapse of the regime at all domestic and international arenas.

The former Israeli general also hit out at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying " he is lying about the victory”, because the army only informs him about the situation and that not all narratives about the victory are serious.

Shamni continued by saying that Israel has become a shooting range and anyone opens fire at it, and its deterrence has been completely lost.

He also criticized the regime for the latest killing of a senior Hezbollah commander, saying the assassination of Taleb Sami Abdallah will neither disable the resistance movement nor it will change its strength.

Shamni also admitted that the Israeli army is facing a great difficulty on more than one front and has not posed any significant threat against Hezbollah or even reduce the threat in the northern occupied territories.

