Iran’s acting FM leaves for official trip to Iraq

According to IRNA, Bagheri Kani, during his two-day trip, will discuss ways to boost Iran-Iraq relations in all areas in light of strategic ties between the two neighbors.

The common interests of the two friendly and brotherly nations, dealing with security challenges and threats, the security of regional countries, and consultation on regional and international will be high on the agenda of talks between the top Iranian diplomat and Iraqi officials.

Bagheri Kani is also scheduled to hold talks with officials in the northern Iraqi Kurdistan region.

4399 **2050

