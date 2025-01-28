Lebanon will remember Iranian-Iraqi support in hard times: Hezbollah chief

Tehran, IRNA – The secretary general of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah says Lebanon will not forget the unwavering support from Iran and Iraq during the Israeli regime’s assaults on the Arab country.

Sheikh Naim Qassem made the remarks in a televised speech from Beirut on Monday, adding that victory in Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people, the regional nations that supported them, and all freedom-seeking individuals worldwide.

Sheikh Qassem said that Israel’s attempt to dismantle Hamas in Gaza failed, revealing the Israeli regime’s vulnerability.

The Zionist enemy would not have lasted a week without the unconditional support of the United States, he said.

He said that resistance is a political, national, and humanitarian response to Israeli occupation and aims to liberate the occupied territories.

“The objectives of the large-scale Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, launched by Gaza’s resistance groups on October 7, 2023, have been met.”

Sheikh Qassem further said that the Israeli enemy failed in honor and humanity, revealing itself as a criminal entity intent on extermination.

The Hezbollah chief condemned the US and certain Western governments for their unconditional support for the Israeli regime’s aggression against Lebanon and Gaza.

“The US and Israel aimed to dismantle the resistance, but it prevailed through remarkable resilience and sacrifices that have yielded significant results.”

