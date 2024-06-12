'Islamic countries need to adopt more unified actions to relieve suffering of Gazans'

Mohseni Ejei, heading a delegation of senior judicial officials, met and held talks with Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Wednesday.

While expressing gratitude to the Emir of Qatar for participating in the commemoration ceremony for the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s Judiciary Chief stated that the bilateral relations between Iran and Qatar, particularly over the past three years, have significantly advanced and evolved, emphasizing a desire to maintain the upward trajectory.

Mohseni Ejei thanked for the stance of the Emir and the Government of Qatar regarding Gaza, emphasizing the need for Islamic countries to adopt more unified actions to relieve the suffering of Gaza's people, halt the crimes committed against them, and pursue the perpetrators.

Highlighting the necessity to enhance legal and judicial relations between Iran and Qatar, particularly in judicial cooperation and the extradition of prisoners, he requested the pardon or transfer of several other Iranian inmates convicted in Qatar, in light of the approaching Eid al-Adha.

Al Thani, for his part, once again expressed his condolences over the loss of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and his companions, stating, "Mr. Raisi was a prominent and influential figure in fostering relations between Iran and Qatar, and we hope that the progress in cooperation between the two nations will persist with the next government of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

The Emir of Qatar expressed satisfaction with the visit of Iran's Judiciary Chief, characterizing the four-decade relationship between the two nations as strategic and problem-free.

He emphasized the significance of the judicial agreements signed, calling for bolstering trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Additionally, he declared Qatar's willingness to assist with and execute matters concerning the pardon or transfer of some prisoners.

3266**2050