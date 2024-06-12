Iran FM spox slams massacre of innocent people in Sudan

Kanaani characterized the attack on the village of Wad al-Nura in Sudan, which resulted in the killing and wounding of hundreds of innocent individuals, including women and children, as a horrific and shocking event.

He added that the Islamic Republic of Iran is concerned about the ongoing civil war in Sudan and the distressing circumstances faced by innocent citizens across the country's various conflict zones.

While expressing sympathy with the bereaved families of the ongoing conflicts, he urged the swift restoration of peace and normalcy to the conflict-stricken country.

Kanaani called for an immediate cessation of the killings and massacres of innocent individuals in Sudan, emphasizing the duty of the international community, particularly human rights organizations, to take effective measures to put an end the current situation in Sudan.

3266**2050