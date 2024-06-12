Judiciary Chief: Iran ready to implement judicial agreements with Qatar

Iran and Qatar should take important steps toward fully implementing the agreements and MoUs, Ejei said in a meeting with Qatari President of the Supreme Judicial Council Hassan bin Lahdan Al Hassan Al Mohannadi.

Undoubtedly, the development of relations between Iran and Qatar in various fields will benefit the two countries and the entire region and regional developments, he added.

He appreciated the Qatari government’s positions regarding the issue of Palestine and Gaza, especially during the last eight months.

The developments in human life as a result of the expansion of digital services, as well as the influence and use of virtual space and innovative fields, have created new requirements, and these new requirements need up-to-date and innovative procedures and mechanisms, he said.

He urged Qatar to pave the ground for the Iranian prisoners in Qatar to be able to be in touch with their families.

He stressed that the families of prisoners should not be harmed in any way.

9376**4354