Palestinians deliver response to Israeli truce talks proposal

According to IRNA, the Al Jazeera network quoting informed sources announced that Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas Political Bureau Chief and Ziyad al-Nakhalah, Secretary General of the Islamic Jihad Movement, delivered the response to the Zionist regime’s proposals to Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Prime Minister of Qatar on Tuesday night.

They delivered their response to the proposed plan for negotiation, cessation of conflict and exchange of prisoners to the authorities of Qatar as one of the mediating countries, Al Jazeera reported but cited informed sources as saying that amendments have been made to the proposed plan and that this should also include a ceasefire in Gaza.

In the statement, Hamas and Islamic Jihad stated that in the interests of the Palestinian people, the necessity of a complete cessation of the war and the complete withdrawal of the occupation forces from the Gaza Strip has been prioritized.

It adds that the Palestinian delegation, relying on a sense of national responsibility, declares its readiness for positive interaction to reach an agreement that will lead to the end of this war.

According to IRNA, Cairo and Doha, in a statement, also emphasized that they will continue to make joint mediation efforts with the United States until an agreement is reached.

The statement said that the mediating countries will review the response and coordinate with the relevant parties regarding the future steps and actions.

The Palestinian response followed the UNSC resolution regarding the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip that was passed without any opposition or veto on Monday local time (June 10).

In this 7-point resolution, it is stated that it reminds all relevant resolutions regarding the situation in the Middle East, including the issue of Palestine, and emphasizes the importance of the continuous diplomatic efforts by Egypt, Qatar and the United States with the aim of achieving a comprehensive ceasefire in three stages.

Meanwhile, the Zionist regime reportedly begun a blame-game over negotiations between the warring sides to implement peace proposals.

The Zionist newspaper Yediot Aharonot wrote on Tuesday night quoting an official that “the Palestinian Hamas movement, in its response, has rejected US President Joe Biden's plan for negotiations.”

"We received the response of the Hamas movement, and in it, the group has rejected Biden's plan," the Palestinian Samaa news agency reported citing the same Zionist newspaper.

The report did not reveal the identity of the official not did the regime comment on the report which comes hours after the foreign ministries of Egypt and Qatar said they have received the response of Hamas and Palestinian groups to the proposed Israeli plan for negotiations, cessation of hostilities, exchange of prisoners and captives.

4399