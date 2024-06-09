Jun 9, 2024, 9:10 PM
US citizen among 3 captives killed in Nuseirat massacre: Hamas

US citizen among 3 captives killed in Nuseirat massacre: Hamas

Tehran, IRNA - Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, says three Israeli captives, including a US citizen, were killed during the Israeli air raids on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

The Qassam Brigades made the announcement in a video message posted on its Telegram channel on Sunday.

The Israeli forces on Saturday mounted a massive military operation in the Nuseirat refugee camp and its surrounding areas allegedly to retrieve four Israeli captives held by Hamas since October 7.

Gaza's health authorities said on Sunday that the death toll from the massacre had risen to 274.

Hundreds of more displaced Palestinians were wounded in the attacks, which sparked global condemnations.  

