Israeli army trying to recruit reservists using ads on WhatsApp

The Channel 12 of the regime reported that units of the army’s reserve forces are facing the lack of personnel, so they have started publishing advertisements to recruit new reservists by the use of WhatsApp platform.

The call-ups of reservists for the war on Gaza disturbed Zionist families and employers of those who have been called up, because several sectors of the regime have been affected by economic pressures of the devastating confrontation, while Israeli troopers also feel exhausted, the report said.

According to the TV network, the reserve forces of the Israeli army have announced that they are facing unbearable circumstances as a result of more than eight months of war in the Gaza Strip and northern occupied borders.

The Zionist regime could not achieve any of its objectives, including the elimination of the Hamas resistance movement in Gaza, while committed war crimes, and imposed severe famine in the besieged area.

4208**9417