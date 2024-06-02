Hezbollah carries out rocket barrage against Israeli settlement

Media reports said on Sunday that the northern regions of occupied Palestine, especially the Galilee area, saw intense missile attacks from Hezbollah across the border from southern Lebanon.

The Israeli Channel 12 television network claimed that the Iron Dome system had intercepted 14 of the rockets fired towards Kiryat Shmona.

Yiftah Ron-Tal, a reserve major general and former commander of the Israeli army's ground forces, acknowledged that Israel feels a sense of humiliation when facing Hezbollah's capabilities in the ongoing battle in northern occupied Palestine.

Ron-Tal said that a real war is currently underway in the north of the occupied territories.

Israeli media have admitted that Hezbollah is only using a fraction of its military capabilities, but its operations have been highly successful and precise in hitting their targets.

The resistance group and Israeli forces have been exchanging fire in an almost daily basis since the occupying regime invaded the Gaza Strip in early October.

