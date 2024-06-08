Jun 8, 2024, 11:06 AM
Iran embassy in London unveils new consular section

London, IRNA – The unveiling ceremony of the new consular section of the Iranian embassy in London was held in the presence of Ali Metinfar, Iran’s charge d’affaires, and a group of diplomats and staff in the UK.

In this ceremony, two consular halls equipped with 9 private cabins were opened to facilitate services to Iranian expatriates in the UK.

Addressing the ceremony, Matinfar said that more services will be provided to compatriots living in England.

He added that consular services are provided to all Iranians.

Referring to the 14th presidential elections in Iran, he said that the ground will be prepared for holding a vibrant election, and “we will be waiting for our dear compatriots to vote.”

