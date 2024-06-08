Jun 8, 2024, 8:52 AM
Israeli war on Gaza: 15,517 children killed since Oct 7

Tehran, IRNA – The Information Office of the Palestinian Authority in the Gaza Strip announced that since the beginning of the Israeli regime’s genocidal war on Gaza over eight months ago, 15,517 Palestinian children have been martyred in the besieged territory.

In a statement, the Information Office said 17,000 children have lost at least one of their parents in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the war on October 7 last year.

It added that 3,500 more children in Gaza are at risk of dying due to malnutrition and lack of food due to the war.

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres added the Zionist regime’s military to a global list of offenders that have committed violations against children, his spokesman confirmed on Friday.

Stephane Dujarric told a press briefing that the Tel Aviv regime had been told it is being placed on the list in the secretary-general’s annual report on children in armed conflict, to be sent to the UN Security Council next Friday.

Israel waged the brutal war on Gaza after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

The Israeli regime has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

