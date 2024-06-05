Nine Israeli army forces killed in southern occupied Palestine: Report

The explosion, which took place on Tuesday, left nine soldiers wounded, Israeli news outlets have reported.

Two of the wounded are in a serious condition, wrote the source, adding that two other soldiers were moderately hurt and the other five were slightly injured.

Israeli media said on Tuesday that 17 army forces were wounded in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, four of whom were in a critical condition.

Israeli army has reported that some 3,720 forces have been killed since the outset of the Al-Aqsa storm on October 7, 2023.

According to the Israeli media, the reports on the Zionist casualties in the war have been heavily censored.

7120**9417