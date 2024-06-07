Naeem Qasem: Iran is leader of liberation movements

According to Al-Manar network, Sheikh Naeem Qasem, Deputy Secretary General of Lebanon's Hezbollah, said at a ceremony organized by the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Beirut on the occasion of the demise anniversary of Imam Khomeini (RA) that Iran is the leader of liberation movements and resistance movements in the world and the burden of confronting the unipolar system supporting the Zionist regime is on the shoulders of this country.

In another part, he said that the US wants to gain concessions for its elections and international status, and does not want to create a solution and end the Israeli regime's war against Gaza.

Sheikh Naeem Qasem added that the Palestinian nation is resistant and its resistance continues to stand against the Zionist regime's war machine.

The deputy secretary general of Hezbollah in Lebanon pointed out that "the confrontation with the enemy on the Lebanese front is in line with support and defense. We have no plans to go to war, but if the Israeli regime attacks Lebanon, we will deal with it."

He also emphasized that if "we want to stop the Lebanese front, stop the war in Gaza".

