Iran's foreign ministry voices readiness to hold presidential elections abroad

Alireza Mahmoudi made the remarks in the meeting attended in the presence of the ambassador and consulate generals of Iran in Germany at the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Berlin.

Referring to the order of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on the importance of holding elections and people's participation, as well as the recent order of the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ali Bagheri, to all embassies and consulates general to prepare for the holding of the presidential elections, he emphasized that the necessary preparations are provided with the aim of broad participation of Iranians outside Iran.

