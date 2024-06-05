Iran's women entrepreneurs offer visionary ideas at BRICS forum

Moscow hosted the forum on Monday and Tuesday, with women entrepreneurs from Iran, Russia, China, Brazil, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia attending, IRNA's correspondent reported on Wednesday.

Organizers said that around 300 representatives from 30 countries attended the event and discussed topics such as digital technologies, industry, food security, agriculture, creative industries, economy, and sustainable development.

The forum was the latest event during Russia's presidency of BRICS. Sergei Ryabkov, Russia's deputy foreign minister made a speech at the opening ceremony, followed by other officials from member states, including Iran's ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali.

Addressing the event, Ashraf Sadat Miri, advisor to Iran's finance minister on women's affairs, expressed hope that the forum would draw more attention to the need for increased mutual cooperation among BRICS members and the exchange of experiences.

She also noted that Iran is one of the most attractive destinations for foreign investment among regional and Asian countries.

Mino Kiani-Rad, a professor at University of Tehran and former deputy governor of Iran's Central Bank, also addressed the event.

She said that the proposed BRICS payment system, known as BRICS Pay, could be an alternative to the SWIFT system, which is currently the dominant system in international payments.

She noted that the BRICS payment system is still in its early stages, but it is expected to become operational by 2025.

The Islamic Republic of Iran - along with Egypt, Ethiopia, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia-- officially joined BRICS this year.

