Hezbollah targets Israeli army base with rockets

Hezbollah said in a statement that it targeted a gathering of “Zionist enemy soldiers” in the vicinity of the Birkat Risha site with rockets on Wednesday morning.

News outlets affiliated with the Zionist regime also reported that sirens were heard in the Galilee, northern occupied Palestine, due to the fear of a drone attack from Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Israeli reserve general Gershon Hacohen has reportedly highlighted the deterioration of the situation in northern occupied Palestine.

Over the past few months, Hezbollah has targeted the military positions of the regime in retaliation for the war and genocide of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

9376**4354