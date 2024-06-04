Lebanon's Hezbollah launches artillery attack on Zionist military positions

According to al-Mayadeen, Lebanon's Hezbollah announced that it targeted the command headquarters of the Liman Division of the Zionist army in western Galilee with artillery shells.

On Tuesday, Lebanon's Hezbollah announced that 6 rocket, drone and missile attacks were launched on the positions of the Zionist regime's army in the north of occupied Palestine and the occupied Golan region of Syria.

In the past few months, following the terrible crimes of the Zionist regime in the Gaza Strip and the genocide of Palestinians in this region, Lebanon's Hezbollah has targeted the military positions of this regime in the north of the occupied territories an issue that has caused the fear of the Zionists living in these areas.

So far, tens of thousands of Zionists have left the settlements near the Lebanese borders for fear of resistance attacks.

