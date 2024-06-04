The following are the general outlines of the document:

Iran has fully complied with its commitments under the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement (INFCIRC/214), and has made every effort to enable the IAEA to effectively carry out its verification activities in Iran, including safeguards and monitoring measures that are unique to the IAEA's verification regime.

However, the separation of issues in these two reports has not been properly observed.

Some matters related to the JCPOA, the 2025 nuclear deal, have been repetitively included in the Safeguards (NPT) report, and vice versa, some NPT-related issues have been observed in the report on the JCPOA.

Following the illegal US withdrawal from the JCPOA in May 2018 and the inability of the European Union/E3 (Germany, UK, France) to fulfill their commitments, Iran suspended its voluntary transparency measures beyond the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement (CSA).

Iran's decision to suspend the implementation of its JCPOA commitments was fully in line with the country's inherent rights under Paragraphs 26 and 36 of the JCPOA, in response to the illegal US withdrawal from the nuclear deal and the inability of the E3 to adhere to their commitments.

This clear reality cannot in any way serve as a basis for the E3 to refrain from fulfilling their own obligations.

The E3's decision to refrain from implementing their sanctions-lifting commitments, as specified in Paragraph 20 of Annex V of the JCPOA on the Transition Day (October 18, 2023), is an unlawful act and another blatant example of their failure to fully comply with their obligations under both the JCPOA and UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

From a legal standpoint, the IAEA's assessments are based on unreliable information and invalid documents provided by a regime (Israel) that not only constantly conspires against Iran's relations with the agency, but also commits sabotage, attacks, and threat of attacks against Iran.

Given the increased cooperation with the IAEA in recent years, Iran has implemented voluntary measures within the framework of several joint statements, including the joint statement of March 4, 2023.

Recently, the persistent political pressures exerted by certain countries have reached a point where even technically resolved issues are subsequently changed in the IAEA's reports, contrary to what was agreed upon.

These politically-motivated pressures prevent the agency from performing its professional and impartial role.

