Israel concedes to Hamas demands in Gaza ceasefire deal: Official

The unnamed official said in an interview with Lebanon's Al-Mayadeen that Israel has presented a set of considerations in response to a document that Hamas had submitted to mediators on May 6.

The official explained that Israel is insisting on releasing 200 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences in Israeli jails, but only on its own terms.

However, the official added that Israel has conceded to the Hamas demand for a permanent ceasefire, the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, and the unconditional return of Palestinian refugees.

Israel is only willing to accept Egypt, Qatar, and the United States as guarantors of any potential agreement, the official added.

