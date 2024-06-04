Talks on Algerian resolution for Gaza ceasefire continue: UNSC head

According to IRNA's UN correspondent, Joonkook Hwang whose country holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council in June, told reporters on Monday night local time that the draft resolution proposed by Algeria regarding Rafah has been submitted and discussions are ongoing in this regard.

He also talked about efforts in elsewhere in the world to bring an end to the Gaza war. “We are witnessing diplomatic developments in other regions in this regard, which is also important”.

Joonkook declined to comment on the outcome of the negotiations on the Algerian draft at the 15-member council but said: “As the head of the Security Council, we will try to facilitate the process of these talks about Rafah”.

Last week, following the closed session of the Security Council regarding Israel's attack on the refugee camp in Rafah, Amar Bendjama, Algeria's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations announced that his country will present a draft resolution at the world body to demand an end to killings in Rafah, a city in the war-ravaged southern Gaza Strip.

The council has failed to reach a consensus to stop Israel’s war on Gaza that has, so far, claimed more than 36,000 lives, mostly women and children.

After passing two resolutions on the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, the council’s several attempts to pass a resolution for a ceasefire were blocked by the United States, the Zionist regime's ally and key backer.

4399