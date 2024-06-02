Netanyahu unwilling to end Gaza war: Zionist media

According to Al Jazeera, the Zionist premier told his far-right coalition cabinet on Sunday that reaching a ceasefire agreement is very weak.

Earlier, Biden, speaking about the Gaza war, said that the Zionist regime has put forth a new ceasefire proposal, which was sent to the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas through Qatar.

The US President claimed that Israel's new proposal is a road map for a lasting ceasefire and the release of all captives among others.

"This is really a defining moment," Biden said, adding that he knows some people in Israel will oppose the plan.

But Channel 13 of the Zionist regime reported, citing Likud party officials, that even if Hamas gives a positive response to Biden's plan, Netanyahu will find a way to prevent it from happening.

According to these officials, Netanyahu is afraid that the proposed prisoner exchange would lead to the collapse of his cabinet.

The reports about Netanyahu’s unwillingness to end the Gaza war come amid growing international outcry against the regime’s continued bloodshed of Palestinians.

Meanwhile, several Israeli media outlets reported that some Zionist politicians emphasize the necessity of stopping the war even if Hamas remains in power in the Gaza Strip.

Channel 12 of the Zionist regime, quoting informed sources, said that some politicians believe that ending the war and reaching an agreement should be the priority of the regime.

